Mkhwebane and Hlophe don’t tick the boxes to replace Mogoeng

Shut the front door! Busisiwe Mkhwebane and John Hlophe for chief justice. Hell no.

While both Western Cape Judge President Hlophe and Public Protector Mkhwebane don’t necessarily fit the criteria to fill the vacancy left by outgoing Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and are unlikely to be shortlisted, the duo are believed to have accepted nominations for the position despite facing impeachment.

Hlophe was found guilty of misconduct for trying to influence two judges to rule in favour of ex-president Jacob Zuma during his 2008 corruption trial.

Mkhwebane has stumbled from one embarrassing court loss to another.

In a first, President Cyril Ramaphosa has invitedthe public to nominate their preferred candidates for the position.

On Monday, a panel appointed to help the president pick the new chief justice narrowed it down to eight people from a list of 25.

The other six in the running are Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Supreme Court of Appeal President Mandisa Maya, Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, Advocate Alan Nelson and former judge at the Land Claims Court Wallace Mgoqi.

A chief justice must scream ethical integrity, setting an example for the whole judiciary.

We can’t afford a slip-up when it comes to Mogoeng’s successor.