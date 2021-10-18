That’s no way to treat Faf, CSA

On Saturday, they were at it again after congratulating only Lungi Ngidi on winning the Indian Premier League title in the United Arab Emirates with his franchise, the Chennai Super Kings. What they forgot was to congratulate former national captain Faf du Plessis, who produced a Man-of-the-Match performance with a brilliant 86 off 59 balls in Friday’s final, and fellow South African Imran Tahir – both part of the squad. CSA later congratulated the duo, but only after receiving abuse on social media. Du Plessis played in all 16 of his franchise’s matches and fell just two runs short of...

On Saturday, they were at it again after congratulating only Lungi Ngidi on winning the Indian Premier League title in the United Arab Emirates with his franchise, the Chennai Super Kings.

What they forgot was to congratulate former national captain Faf du Plessis, who produced a Man-of-the-Match performance with a brilliant 86 off 59 balls in Friday’s final, and fellow South African Imran Tahir – both part of the squad.

CSA later congratulated the duo, but only after receiving abuse on social media.

Du Plessis played in all 16 of his franchise’s matches and fell just two runs short of being the highest run-scorer in the competition.

Not bad for a 36-year-old deemed not good enough to play in this month’s World T20 – yet another mistake by CSA.

Ngidi only played three matches, while Tahir played just the one.

Former fast bowler Dale Steyn tore into CSA, saying: “Who’s running this account? Last I checked Faf isn’t even retired, Imran isn’t retired, both these guys have given years of service to CSA and they were not worth a mention? Disgusting.”

Du Plessis himself asked CSA “really?”

Du Plessis represented his country in 69 Tests, 143 one-day internationals and 50 T20s with distinction. He also captained his country. He deserves better.