28 Oct 2021
6:00 am
Scientists did Covid research so you don’t have to

It’s ironic that anti-vaxxers, whose mantra is 'do your own research', couldn’t be bothered to do theirs before sharing fake news.

Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo Illustration by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Pfizer/BioNTech) (Photo by Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
It’s ironic that anti-vaxxers, whose mantra is “do your own research”, couldn’t be bothered to do theirs before sharing fake news that the high court in New Zealand had ruled the Covid vaccines are “experimental”. The truth is that, in a case earlier this month, the Kiwi judges ruled exactly the opposite and went further by deciding vaccination mandates were allowable in terms of the country’s constitution. The hoary old chestnut of “the vaccines were developed too quickly” has been expertly buried with the explanation we carry today by Dr Glenda Gray, president and chief executive of the South African...

