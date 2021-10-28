Scientists did Covid research so you don’t have to

It’s ironic that anti-vaxxers, whose mantra is “do your own research”, couldn’t be bothered to do theirs before sharing fake news that the high court in New Zealand had ruled the Covid vaccines are “experimental”. The truth is that, in a case earlier this month, the Kiwi judges ruled exactly the opposite and went further by deciding vaccination mandates were allowable in terms of the country’s constitution. The hoary old chestnut of “the vaccines were developed too quickly” has been expertly buried with the explanation we carry today by Dr Glenda Gray, president and chief executive of the South African...

It’s ironic that anti-vaxxers, whose mantra is “do your own research”, couldn’t be bothered to do theirs before sharing fake news that the high court in New Zealand had ruled the Covid vaccines are “experimental”.

The truth is that, in a case earlier this month, the Kiwi judges ruled exactly the opposite and went further by deciding vaccination mandates were allowable in terms of the country’s constitution.

The hoary old chestnut of “the vaccines were developed too quickly” has been expertly buried with the explanation we carry today by Dr Glenda Gray, president and chief executive of the South African Medical Research Council.

She says: “The vaccine platforms that were used to make Covid vaccines were well established for many decades and scientists were able to pivot these platforms.”

They also shared information. Nor did the researchers cut corners on the trials processes, ensuring that safety was paramount.

No doubt, Gray’s words will be dismissed by those who will accuse her of being “part of the conspiracy” and one would be wasting time trying to convince them.

But, for those of you out there who have genuine doubts, listen to that massive group of scientists around the globe.

They did the research so you don’t have to.