29 Oct 2021
Gordhan should fall on his sword

One thing Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has in abundance is arrogance, as he proved at the Eskom briefing on Wednesday night.

One thing Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has in abundance is arrogance, as he proved at the Eskom briefing on Wednesday night. When asked by a journalist whether he should not resign, as the political head responsible for Eskom, Gordhan responded that he wouldn’t step down “because I don’t run the plant…” While he doesn’t fly the planes at South African Airways, drive the trains at Transnet or make the rockets at Denel, he is influential – as the representative of The Shareholder (the government) – in setting strategy and making appointments to run those companies. The buck, therefore, stops...

