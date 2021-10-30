Editorials
2 minute read
30 Oct 2021
6:00 am
Using vaccine at the polls is good news

Even government would find it hard to deny it hasn’t handled the whole vaccination roll-out with aplomb.

Picture for illustration: citizen.co.za/Michel Bega
Even government would find it hard to deny it hasn’t handled the whole vaccination roll-out with aplomb. After struggling to acquire vaccines right from the start earlier this year, there’s no doubt government has been slow in educating and encouraging people to get the jab in the fight against Covid. Corruption continues to plague its efforts, while just not enough people are going to get their jabs. But credit needs to be given where credit is due and, despite the sluggish start, things seem to be changingfor the better. SA recently opened up vaccinations to the 12 to 17 age...

