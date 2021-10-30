Editorials
1 minute read
30 Oct 2021
6:15 am
Editorials

All’s not fair on campaign trail

Editorials

Ramaphosa told some residents in the crowd “If you don’t vote for the ANC, then electricity may never be restored.”

Election Posters along Pretorius street in Pretoria ahead of the 1 November 2021 municipal elections, 21 October 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
We realise the silly season of campaigning for votes is nearing its climax – and with it comes all the dirty tricks – butit’s disappointing to see how the ruling party is using people’s misfortune to persuade voters to make their mark in their favour on Monday at the polls. Forget the destruction and heartbreak Covid has brought for a minute. Forget how the lack of jobs and poor economy has left many a family in despair. Load shedding over the past few days has plunged the country into darkness, hurting businesses, homes and scaring investors away once more. A...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

ANC in for a nasty surprise?
11 mins ago
11 mins ago
PREMIUM!

POLITICS

No party will be immune from voters' lack of interest
32 mins ago
32 mins ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Party hopper Lufuno Gogoro par excellence
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

OPINION

Here's how to weaponise your vote for the good of your community
13 hours ago
13 hours ago