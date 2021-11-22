Brendan Seery
Deputy Editor
3 minute read
22 Nov 2021
7:45 am
Editorials

Living in the Lightning City

Brendan Seery

I suppose you do pay attention to the thing which almost kills you. It was nothing like I expected from a bolt of lightning.

Picture: iStock
It’s the funny colour and shape of it I still remember after all these years. I suppose you do pay attention to the thing which almost kills you. It was nothing like I expected from a bolt of lightning: It was about the size of a tennis ball and a blend of yellow and orange in colour. It hit our gate as I was less than a metre away and reaching to open it. I remember nothing after seeing that – I even didn’t hear the instantaneous ear-shattering bang accompanying the bolt – until about 15 minutes later when I...

