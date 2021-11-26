Editorials
2 minute read
26 Nov 2021
6:16 am
Editorials

Get harsh with women’s bullies

Editorials

For the past 30 years, every December, there has been a campaign to highlight gender-based violence and violence against children – a phenomenon in which men are, overwhelmingly, the perpetrators.

Picture: iStock
Sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never harm me. That aphorism applies perfectly to the men in this country who abuse women and children. For the past 30 years, every December, there has been a campaign to highlight gender-based violence and violence against children – a phenomenon in which men are, overwhelmingly, the perpetrators. Millions of words have been spoken and written and all manner of solutions have been proposed. But not only has the problem not been eradicated or even lessened, it’s actually got worse. Words are wasted on men. On the other hand, there...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

The heartbreak of GBV
12 mins ago
12 mins ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

The justice system has failed us, say survivors of abuse
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

TV

Rachel and Siya Kolisi's GBV movie to open film festival
21 hours ago
21 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

R21 billion GBV eradication action long overdue
1 day ago
1 day ago