Withdrawn GBV cases allow ‘perpetrators to evade justice’, hears portfolio committee

Police have asked victims reporting GBV cases not to withdrawn them later as it undermines the integrity of the justice system.

Police have asked GBV victims not to withdraw criminal cases. Picture: Saps

Police need a commitment from alleged victims of crime in order to rid communities of violence.

The Gauteng provincial legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety made the assertion during a recent oversight visit.

The committee were told that too many cases opened against offenders were being withdrawn, hampering their investigative work.

GBV cases withdrawn

Police in Fochville told committee members that at least 64 gender-based violence (GBV) cases had been withdrawn in recent weeks.

The committee stated on Sunday that this was not isolated to this particular area, but that the pattern was being seen across the province.

“These withdrawls are often driven by financial inducements from perpetrators and pressure from families, who encourage victims to resolve matters privately,” stated the committee.

Police warned that the trend of withdrawing cases was undermining the integrity of the criminal justice system and left victims vulnerable to more serious crimes such as rape and murder.

“[This is] allowing alleged perpetrators to evade justice and remain a threat within their communities,” the committee stated.

Victims must not be silenced

A report from 2024 showed that 37% of domestic violence cases were withdrawn once making it to a court roll.

Director of the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service (CSPS) Neo Mahlangu last year presented data collected from 156 police stations across the country.

These stations recorded just over 160 000 incidents of domestic violence but less than 82 000 cases were formally opened.

Out of 81 386 reported cases, 30 486 were later withdrawn in court, with the reasons for the withdrawals not being recorded.

“The committee calls on all stakeholders including traditional leaders, community-based organisations, and faith-based institutions to actively educate communities on the importance of reporting GBV and pursuing justice,” stated the committee on Sunday.

“Victims must be protected and supported, not silenced or coerced.”

