Editorials
1 minute read
26 Nov 2021
6:30 am
Editorials

Get your vaccine as new wave looms

Editorials

A fourth wave getting out of control will, undoubtedly, see more restrictions – and our economy will get a further battering.

Picture: File
Hardly had the echoes of the health minister’s briefing died away on Thursday than the conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers were all over social media, ranting about lockdowns, “experimental” vaccines and a looming “Holocaust”. The bottom line is that there is a new Covid variant out there and, though it is not yet known how virulent and dangerous it might be, it will be something else driving the already evident fourth wave. Yet the deniers still deny. They refuse to be vaccinated. They refuse to wear masks. It is true that the vaccines don’t offer 100% protection against infection; that they...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Govt on high alert as B.1.1.529 variant becomes dominant in SA
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

COVID-19

Covid-19: New B.1.1.529 variant becoming dominant in SA, says health minister
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

COVID-19

New Covid-19 variant 'of real concern' detected in South Africa
18 hours ago
18 hours ago
PREMIUM!

EDITORIALS

The big fails of vaccine certificates
1 day ago
1 day ago