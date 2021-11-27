Editorials
Cloak and dagger of World Rugby

In a surprising turn of events, SA Rugby and its director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, withdrew their appeal against the sanctions handed down against them by World Rugby last week.

SA Rugby's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has apologised to match official he was critical of and withdrawn an appeal against his banning. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
In a surprising turn of events, SA Rugby and its director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, withdrew their appeal against the sanctions handed down against them by World Rugby last week. Erasmus was banned from all rugby activities for two months and from match-day activities until the end of September 2022, while SA Rugby had received a £20 000 (about R418 000) fine on Wednesday last week. Erasmus was found guilty of six misconduct charges in relation to his 62-minute video criticising the performance of referee Nic Berry and his assistants during the first British & Irish Lions Test in July....

