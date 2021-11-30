Editorials
30 Nov 2021
Omicron variant may limit freedom and lead to a health crisis

Ramaphosa said there will be vaccine mandates… which is a very different thing from forced jabs.

President Cyril Ramaphosa didn’t brutally shock us on Sunday night when he briefed the nation on the newly discovered omicron coronavirus variant and the steps being taken to combat it. He didn’t send us into lockdown, he didn’t take away our booze and, by and large, we can still gather in quite large crowds. But what he did say was that the time for pussyfooting around stubborn and misguided anti-vaxxers is drawing to an end. He did not, as many are claiming, backtrack on his original promise some months ago that vaccines will not become compulsory. ALSO READ: Omicron: Keep unvaccinated...

