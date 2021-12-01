Editorials
1 Dec 2021
Lip service won't help address rot

The push to reduce gender-based violence, through the 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children campaign, generates more and more media coverage every year… but the horrific rape, assault and murder statistics don't go down.

Every December, two important campaigns seek to address festering issues in our dysfunctional society… and, each year, many people ignore their messages. The push to reduce gender-based violence, through the 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children campaign, generates more and more media coverage every year… but the horrific rape, assault and murder statistics don’t go down. The same is true of the annual campaigns to reduce carnage on our roads. It’s happening again now, starting with taxi drivers. And the themes are the same: don’t speed; don’t drink and drive; take regular breaks on long...

