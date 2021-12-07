Editorials
7 Dec 2021
Pearl Harbor: The ripple effects of history from afar

The first Japanese Imperial navy fighters and bombers popped up over the horizon at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, 80 years ago today.

US President Joe Bidden Picture Flickr
Then the first Japanese Imperial navy fighters and bombers popped up over the horizon at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, 80 years ago today, they dramatically changed the course of history. Even more so than the similar terror launched on New York and Washington on 11 September, 2001, the Japanese sneak attack on the US base on the island would have far-reaching repercussions for the world. Firstly, it was the impetus to get America fully involved in the war against Nazism in Europe, because Japan had allied itself with Adolf Hitler. That commitment to the war saw American industry ramping up...

