13 Dec 2021
Mbeki’s lesson will fall on deaf ears

Thabo Mbeki was the keynote speaker at 2021 Chief Albert Luthuli Memorial Lecture, he criticised ANC members for putting their own interests ahead of the ANC

Gauteng MEC for Tourism, Parks Tau (L) and Former South African President Thabo Mbeki at the Thabo Mbeki Presidential Library Prencit ' The Epicentre for African Renaissance" in Johannesburg, 28 September 2021. Johannesburg City marking Tourism Month and Heritage Month by signing the collaborative agreement with the Thabo Mbeki Foundation. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
It seems former president Thabo Mbeki has had enough of ANC members using the party to further their careers – something that he insists must be addressed immediately if the ruling party has any chance of dealing with the scourge of corruption and growing the economy once again. Mbeki, the keynote speaker at the 2021 Chief Albert Luthuli Memorial Lecture on Friday, pulled no punches as he criticised ANC members for putting their own interests ahead of the ANC and the country. Mbeki said: “One of these negative features is the emergence of careerism within our ranks.” He added: “Many...

