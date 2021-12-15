Editorials
15 Dec 2021
UK red list lift: Common sense has finally prevailed

Health Secretary Sajid Javid admitted that the Covid omicron variant had now spread so widely that the red list was no longer effective.

What not to do: ban travel. Scenes at South Africa’s OR Tambo International airport after the first flight bans were announced. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
Common sense has finally started infecting the politicians at Westminster and the mandarins at Whitehall. The patently ineffective “red list” travel ban imposed on South Africa and 10 other countries by Britain has beenchucked out. In announcing this on Tuesday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid admitted that the Covid omicron variant had now spread so widely that the red list was no longer effective. No sir, we would like to suggest that it was never effective in the first place and your imposition of it upon us was knee-jerk, not informed by science and arrogantly colonialist in nature. Why do we...

