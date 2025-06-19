Banned again: Malema’s presence not ‘conducive to the public good’, say UK authorities  

Malema says he will not change his political views despite being pressured to do so.

The EFF has confirmed that Julius Malema was denied entry into the United Kingdom (UK) due to his political views.

On Thursday, EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said the party received a letter from the British government indicating that Malema was denied a visa because of his views on the Israeli war in Gaza and his controversial race-centred political views.

“In a correspondence from the UK Home Office Secretary, the country has confirmed that it has effectively banned the president of the EFF due to his position in relation to the genocide of Palestinian people, and his expressed support for the resistance movement fighting against the genocidal Israeli regime. As well as his position and that of the EFF on racial inequality in South Africa,” he said.

Thambo said the letter states that Malema’s presence in the UK would not be desirable under the current circumstances.

In May this year, Malema was invited to Cambridge University to speak to students. However, he was told his visa was not approved due to administrative reasons.

“The UK has declared the Commander in Chief and President of the EFF an ‘extremist’ whose presence in the UK would not be conducive for the public good.

“This country, which has a long history of imperialism, and still has the blood of Africans dripping from its hands as its wealth was built on the back of African people, has suggested that all further applications by our president are likely to be denied unless he changes his posture on the issues which characterise him as a revolutionary,” he said.

‘A bully that seeks to impose its views’

Thambo said banning Malema from the UK is undemocratic and shows intolerance of differing views.

“This is not only cowardice by the UK but also stifling of democratic debate and a pathetic expression of intolerance for those who hold different views from the UK administration, including its monarchy.

“For a nation that preaches its commitment to democracy, the UK has revealed itself as an intolerant bully that seeks to impose its beliefs on the world without challenge, while denying democratically elected leaders of other nations the opportunity to express themselves in their country,” he said.

Where else has Malema been banned?

In 2011, Malema was banned from Botswana for proposing regime change in that country. The ban was only lifted last year.

He was also banned in Zambia for allegedly interfering in the country’s internal affairs. This ban has also been lifted.

Recently, US President Donald Trump called for his arrest for allegedly fuelling racial tension in the country.

Videos of the leader of the Red Berets chanting kill the boer in front of large crowds were played in front of international media at the White House during a meeting to reset relations between South Africa and the US.

In February, EFF leader Julius Malema said he was “happy to be an international criminal.”

He was responding to tech billionaire Elon Musk, who had called for Malema to be declared an “international criminal” for his views.

However, Malema said nothing would deter him from his political work.

“I am so happy to be an international criminal. Do you know why? Because Nelson Mandela was an international criminal – that’s what they declared him for fighting for the rights of our people,” said Malema at the time.

“If it means I’m joining the ranks of Nelson Mandela by being declared an international criminal for fighting for the rights of my people, I’m a proud international criminal.”

