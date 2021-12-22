Editorials
22 Dec 2021
7:30 am
Minimum wage must balance risk

Many will argue that picking and choosing which sectors of employees must get an above CPI increase is not fair, particularly when you take into account how Covid has affected so many businesses over the last 20 months.

Due to the overwhelming inequality in our society, this week’s proposal by the National Minimum Wage Commission for a consumer price index (CPI) plus 1% increase, is a step in the right direction. While we still have a long way to go to improving the quality of living for the majority of our working class, an increase from R19.09 to R23 an hour will go a small way in helping, in particular, the hundreds of thousands of our domestic workers. It’s hoped government will ratify the proposal from 1 March, 2022. Cosatu parliament coordinator Matthew Parks said: “In effect, domestic...

