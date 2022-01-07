Editorials
No-vaxx Novak is no exception

Australian tennis authorities had, apparently, given Djokovic a “medical exemption” – something which enraged many Australians.

Novak Djokovic may be refused entry into Australia for the first Major of the year. Picture: Getty Images
The anti-vaxx “freedom fighters” reacted with outrage at the Australian government’s decision to revoke the visa of Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic because he did not comply with the country’s vaccination rules. The player – who claims to have had Covid but who has also spoken out against vaccines – was to have taken part in the Australian Open tournament but was refused entry to the country and sent to a detention hotel pending a court decision on his case. Australian tennis authorities had, apparently, given Djokovic a “medical exemption” – something which enraged many Australians, who are living under...

