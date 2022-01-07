No-vaxx Novak is no exception

The anti-vaxx “freedom fighters” reacted with outrage at the Australian government’s decision to revoke the visa of Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic because he did not comply with the country’s vaccination rules. The player – who claims to have had Covid but who has also spoken out against vaccines – was to have taken part in the Australian Open tournament but was refused entry to the country and sent to a detention hotel pending a court decision on his case. Australian tennis authorities had, apparently, given Djokovic a “medical exemption” – something which enraged many Australians, who are living under...

The anti-vaxx “freedom fighters” reacted with outrage at the Australian government’s decision to revoke the visa of Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic because he did not comply with the country’s vaccination rules.

The player – who claims to have had Covid but who has also spoken out against vaccines – was to have taken part in the Australian Open tournament but was refused entry to the country and sent to a detention hotel pending a court decision on his case.

Australian tennis authorities had, apparently, given Djokovic a “medical exemption” – something which enraged many Australians, who are living under strict Covid rules… and because there was no detail about what made the Serb so special.

The point many people are missing is that, clearly, the Australian tournament organisers’ decision to

grant him an exemption carries no weight with the country’s immigration authorities.

His visa was revoked because he did not meet entry requirements.

Many are complaining that this is an infringement of his human rights – never mind that his refusal to be vaccinated might compromise the rights – and health – of everyone he comes into contact with.

As in such cases, the rights of the community trump the rights of the individual.

And rules are rules, Novak.