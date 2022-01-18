Editorials
A damning indictment of township schools

the former township education system has been allowed to slide downhill by our provincial and national education authorities.

Cosas spokesperson Douglas Ngobeni said the quality of education should not be determined by where pupils went to school. Picture: iStock
This week, one of our columnists, Mojalefa Mashego, was reminiscing wistfully about his old primary school in Soweto, which has closed down … because there are not enough pupils. Has one of the most populous areas in SA suddenly seen its children disappear? No. The reality is that many parents are joining the groundswell movement to send kids to the former model C schools in the suburbs. Parents we interviewed cited the lack of resources – especially for extra-curricular activities – crime and lack of professional commitment by teachers in township schools as among the main reasons for the swing...

