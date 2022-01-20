Editorials
Malema’s stunt nothing more than populist rabble-rouser

Malema is not an ideologue; he is an opportunist, so anything which can provide him with a political advantage will be grasped at with alacrity.

EFF leader Julius Malema speaks to the media after leaving the Randburg Magistrates Court, 6 December 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
Politics, we know by now, is the art of telling everyone what they want to hear and changing your tune to suit your audience. Yet, even by the “standards” of that inglorious occupation, Julius Malema has set new benchmarks for flip-flopping.He was an evangelical pan-Africanist, promoting open borders and attacking those calling for tighter immigration control in South Africa for being “xenophobic” … yet he is now on his new campaign of “jobs for South Africans”. It’s not difficult to understand this apparent mindshift. Firstly, Malema is not an ideologue; he is an opportunist, so anything which can provide him...

