22 Jan 2022
Well done, matric class of 2021

The 2021 matric class has succeeded despite all the many obstacles and challenges that you have faced in the past two years.

Thabang Masango, Distiny Marivadzi, Kevin Backabana, Khanya Mafani and Hulani Ringane celebrate after getting their matric results at Pretoria Boys High, 21 January 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles
To the matric class of 2021, well done. You have succeeded despite all the many obstacles and challenges that you have faced. And there certainly have been many. Bear in mind this group of pupils have had to endure two tough, interrupted years to finish their high school careers due to Covid. In 2020, distance learning, rotational schedules and altered terms were the norm. While it seemed to settle down somewhat in 2021, any disruptions will only negatively impact one’s schooling. To the 76.4% of pupils that passed the National Senior Certificate this year, congratulations. To those that didn’t quite...

