Waterkloof principal transferred amid witness interference claims

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has precautionarily transferred the principal of Hoërskool Waterkloof amid allegations that he interfered with witnesses during a disciplinary process currently underway against him.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the department confirmed that the principal will report to the Tshwane South District Office from Friday, 27 June 2025, while disciplinary proceedings continue.

“He will remain at the district office until the conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings,” GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

Ongoing disciplinary process

The disciplinary process is being handled by the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC), the statutory body responsible for overseeing such hearings.

Mabona said the transfer was a necessary step to ensure due process.

“This development forms part of an ongoing disciplinary process stemming from serious allegations of improper conduct previously levelled against the principal,” he said.

The department reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring accountability in education leadership.

“We are hopeful that this decision will contribute to a fair process accordingly. The GDE continues to closely monitor this case,” the statement read.

Officials suspended

This latest action by the department comes days after it suspended two officials over incomplete repairs at Noordgesig Secondary School.

The department announced the suspensions on Wednesday, 25 June.

These concerns were prompted by the school’s lack of readiness, despite previous commitments to make it safe and functional.

The GDE confirmed it has launched an internal investigation to uncover the full facts surrounding the failed repairs.

“We will announce the outcome of said investigation once it has been completed,” the department stated.

Last year, the fire disrupted learning and raised urgent safety concerns among the school community. In response, the department committed to a series of upgrades to restore functionality and ensure a safe learning environment.

The GDE said it remains committed to ensuring accountability and restoring the school infrastructure.

“Subsequently, we will announce the outcome of said investigation once it has been completed.”

