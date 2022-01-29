Fewer work days can be tried, but requires a revolutionary mindset change

There’s an old gag about a boss who says to his employees: “Bread may be the staff of life; but the life of this staff is one big loaf…” It’s a great play on words and exaggerated for comic effect, but it does highlight the importance ofproductivity in any business. And that, say some cynical experts, could be the biggest obstacle to the implementation of a four-day working week in South Africa. Already, our productivity rates, on average, lag way behind those of growing economies and, sadly, a work ethic is missing from the outlook of more than a few...

And that, say some cynical experts, could be the biggest obstacle to the implementation of a four-day working week in South Africa. Already, our productivity rates, on average, lag way behind those of growing economies and, sadly, a work ethic is missing from the outlook of more than a few South African workers.

Given a four-day week, the critics say, they would do even less – effectively costing their companies more

in the long run and accelerating a spiral which would eventually result in higher prices for products and higher unemployment.

However, the concept of fewer working days is one which certainly can be explored, especially seeing as the Covid pandemic has already upended our traditional working environments with the realisation that many worked just as well from home.

The upside is that more hours of freedom could translate into a less stressed workforce which could, in turn, improve workplace morale – and then productivity. This could also impact positively on home lives and bring more stability to our often fragmented social and family structures.

Possible losses in terms of productivity for some sectors could be compensated for by increased shopping

time – which would benefit the retail sector. On the other hand, knowing South Africans, more time off could see more boozing and antisocial behaviour. So, there has to be a full investigation of the concept and its positives and negatives.

It could be what we need to kick-start our economy and raise our national spirits. But it requires a revolutionary mindset change, both for workers and bosses.