Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
29 Jan 2022
5:30 am
Editorials

Fewer work days can be tried, but requires a revolutionary mindset change

Editorial staff

Knowing South Africans, more time off could see more boozing and antisocial behaviour.

Konstantin Pelikh - 123rf.com
There’s an old gag about a boss who says to his employees: “Bread may be the staff of life; but the life of this staff is one big loaf…” It’s a great play on words and exaggerated for comic effect, but it does highlight the importance ofproductivity in any business. And that, say some cynical experts, could be the biggest obstacle to the implementation of a four-day working week in South Africa. Already, our productivity rates, on average, lag way behind those of growing economies and, sadly, a work ethic is missing from the outlook of more than a few...

Read more on these topics