Ramaphosa spoilt for choice in choosing the next Chief Justice

One by one, the four candidates all gave a good account of themselves, and stood firm in the face of a barrage of questions fired at them.
Interviews were held for South Africa’s next Chief Justice at Park Hotel on 1 February 2022 in Sandton, South Africa. The shortlisted four senior judges for the top position include Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Supreme Court of Appeal Judge President Mandisa Maya, Constitutional Court Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo. Photo: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla