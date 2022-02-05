Editorial staff
5 Feb 2022
Ramaphosa spoilt for choice in choosing the next Chief Justice

One by one, the four candidates all gave a good account of themselves, and stood firm in the face of a barrage of questions fired at them.

Interviews were held for South Africa’s next Chief Justice at Park Hotel on 1 February 2022 in Sandton, South Africa. The shortlisted four senior judges for the top position include Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Supreme Court of Appeal Judge President Mandisa Maya, Constitutional Court Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo. Photo: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla
Judging by the four interviews conducted for the vacant chief justice position this week, our judicial system is in good hands. One by one, the four candidates – Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, President of the Supreme Court of Appeal Mandisa Maya, Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo and Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo – all gave a good account of themselves, and stood firm in the face of a barrage of questions fired at them from the Judicial Service Commission and leaders of political parties. Some of the questions were worthy of being asked by a panel, while others bordered on the...

