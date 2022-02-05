Ramaphosa spoilt for choice in choosing the next Chief Justice

Judging by the four interviews conducted for the vacant chief justice position this week, our judicial system is in good hands. One by one, the four candidates – Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, President of the Supreme Court of Appeal Mandisa Maya, Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo and Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo – all gave a good account of themselves, and stood firm in the face of a barrage of questions fired at them from the Judicial Service Commission and leaders of political parties. Some of the questions were worthy of being asked by a panel, while others bordered on the...

Judging by the four interviews conducted for the vacant chief justice position this week, our judicial system is in good hands.

One by one, the four candidates – Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, President of the Supreme Court of Appeal Mandisa Maya, Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo and Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo – all gave a good account of themselves, and stood firm in the face of a barrage of questions fired at them from the Judicial Service Commission and leaders of political parties.

Some of the questions were worthy of being asked by a panel, while others bordered on the absurd and downright sleazy. While we question what qualifications allowed some of the members of the panel to be tasked with grilling the candidates in the first place, variety can only reinforce the transparency of the process.

Maya should never have had to field sexist questions, but she eloquently pushed aside the line of attack with “SA was always ready for a female chief justice”.

Zondo naturally had to respond to the majority of the questions about heading up the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. His simple answer to why he accepted “the poisoned chalice” that he just had to, said a lot about his character, knowing full well he would be attacked along the way.

Mlambo stressed that he was not pro-President Cyril Ramaphosa, while fiercely denying any sexual harassment allegations levelled against him. This week’s process is in sharp contrast to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s controversial views last month, when she launched a scathing attack on the judiciary.

But, as Justice Madlanga rightfully pointed out, people are entitled to criticise the judiciary. He said: “We are not beyond criticism and criticism can – and at times must – be robust and we must take it on the chin.”

It’s over to you, President Ramaphosa. You have a tough task ahead of you in picking the right person for the job, but at least you are spoilt for choice.