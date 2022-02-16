Another blow to SA’s fiscal image, but it’s not surprising

It is worrying – but not surprising – that South Africa might be put on an international watch list because of its ineffectiveness at combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism. This country has been identified as one of the “soft” places where international criminal gangs can “wash” their dirty cash and where terrorists can move money about to fund global atrocities. Although the “grey” rating of South Africa by the global Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is regarded as only “moderate”, it nevertheless places our country in some unwholesome company when it comes to international financial dealings. This,...

