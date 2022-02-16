Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
16 Feb 2022
6:32 am
Editorials

Pot of dagga gold still long off regardless of Cyril’s promises

Editorial staff

It’s not exactly a pipe dream, but caution needs to be exercised.

The dagga laboratory that also stored a arms cache that was discovered by the police in Wierdabrug outside of Pretoria on Wednesday, 20 November 2019. Picture: Gallo Images / Phill Magakoe
Will the grass be greener after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) promises about government support for future cannabis farming and commercialisation? It’s a tempting image to hold out for small farmers in areas not suited to traditional crops: raise the plants, which used to be illegal and now make money in the open, without any organised crime gangs breathing down your neck. The liberalisation of dagga laws a few years ago – to allow personal consumption at home – and the increasing possibilities of cannabis-based medicines have created the optimistic belief that dope could be a...

