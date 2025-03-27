News

Cannabis industry celebrates withdrawal of dagga ban

Masoka Dube

By Masoka Dube

27 Mar 2025

President Ramaphosa supports stakeholder consultation after the controversial dagga ban was withdrawn, easing concerns in the cannabis sector.

Picture: iStock

Growers and cannabis entrepreneurs have welcomed government’s decision of withdrawing the legislation that prohibits the use of cannabis and hemp in foodstuff and cosmetics products.

The law was promulgated by the department of health last month has been widely criticised by the activists, cannabis farmers and entrepreneurs.

They accused Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi of gazetting the law without a public consultation.

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa affirmed his support for more stakeholder consultation and public participation on the formulation of new regulations that will limit health risk and the negative impact of foodstuffs containing dagga and hemp.

Ramaphosa announced the withdrawal of the regulations and said the department “will continue to consult broadly before publishing the revised regulations”.

Cannabisness chief executive and managing director of HempCare, Hennie Venter, welcomed the decision.

“This reversal represents a significant victory for the entire cannabis industry and restores the legitimate expectations of businesses that have invested in this emerging sector,” said Venter.

“The reversal of the amendment validates our position that the original ban raised administrative law concerns and violated the principle of legitimate expectations for businesses operating legally within the cannabis industry.”

Venter said it was important to acknowledge the outcome, while positive for the industry as a whole, came at a significant cost on Cannabisness’ operations.

