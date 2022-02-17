Tom Cruise’s visit to SA will boost our ratings

The arrival in South Africa of Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise – to scout for locations for the latest Mission Impossible movie – has been tempting for local wags. Some suggested he should go to the licensing department, because getting a licence is a real “Mission Impossible” in South Africa. Others suggested he avoid our roads, because of the potholes… and he was spotted in some places, allegedly flying his own helicopter. Jokes aside, though, the visit and the production of at least some parts of a future blockbuster film in our country is the sort of positive news we haven’t...

Jokes aside, though, the visit and the production of at least some parts of a future blockbuster film in our country is the sort of positive news we haven’t had in a while.

Our own film production sector, which had been gaining a worldwide reputation for the quality of its technical and support people, as well as the quality of our locations, was battered by the Covid lockdowns, when many movie and advertising projects were cancelled.

Foreign filmmakers are also drawn to the country by the comparatively low costs of doing business – in terms of salaries and logistics.

Still, these projects provide a solid income, in foreign currency, while creating, or maintaining, much needed jobs.

Cruise’s faith in us could help our overseas image as a tourist destination immensely.

So: Howzit, Tom. And thanks, boet…