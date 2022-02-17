Editorial staff
17 Feb 2022
Editorials

Tom Cruise’s visit to SA will boost our ratings

The actor’s faith in us could help our overseas image as a tourist destination immensely.

Tom Cruise attends 'The Mummy' premiere at Callao cinema in Madrid, Spain 29 on May 2017. Picture: Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
The arrival in South Africa of Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise – to scout for locations for the latest Mission Impossible movie – has been tempting for local wags. Some suggested he should go to the licensing department, because getting a licence is a real “Mission Impossible” in South Africa. Others suggested he avoid our roads, because of the potholes… and he was spotted in some places, allegedly flying his own helicopter. Jokes aside, though, the visit and the production of at least some parts of a future blockbuster film in our country is the sort of positive news we haven’t...

