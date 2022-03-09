Mbalula, pot calling kettle black

There are some lines in the old, haunting Stephen Sondheim song which evoke both the ANC and its hapless – and hopeless – Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula. Send in the clowns Don’t bother They’re here Without the slightest sense of irony, Mbalula rounded on a journalist this week, telling her to “do your work and stop chasing shadows”. She had the temerity to ask him what he meant by a Tweet over the weekend which said: “Landed in Ukraine”. ALSO READ: Billions of rands in investments on the way, says Mbalula on fixing Prasa He refused to answer her...

There are some lines in the old, haunting Stephen Sondheim song which evoke both the ANC and its hapless – and hopeless – Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.

Send in the clowns Don’t bother They’re here Without the slightest sense of irony, Mbalula rounded on a journalist this week, telling her to “do your work and stop chasing shadows”.

She had the temerity to ask him what he meant by a Tweet over the weekend which said: “Landed in Ukraine”.

ALSO READ: Billions of rands in investments on the way, says Mbalula on fixing Prasa

He refused to answer her at a press conference and then later used his favourite platform, Twitter, to attack her. The public, which pays your inflated salary, Mbaks, has every right to know what your Tweet meant.

And, as for doing one’s job – this, as Mastercard would say, is priceless, coming from one of the worst nonperformers in a nonperforming Cabinet. Let us count the ways, Mbaks. Messed up e-tolls. Messed up Prasa. Messed up rail infrastructure.

Messed up computerised licence renewal system. You have the Mbaks touch – everything you come into contact with turns to garbage.

It’s time for you to stop chasing social media shadows and get to work, we would suggest.