9 Mar 2022
Mbalula, pot calling kettle black

Messed up computerised licence renewal system. You have the Mbaks touch – everything you come into contact with turns to garbage.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Image: Instagram
There are some lines in the old, haunting Stephen Sondheim song which evoke both the ANC and its hapless – and hopeless – Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula. Send in the clowns Don’t bother They’re here Without the slightest sense of irony, Mbalula rounded on a journalist this week, telling her to “do your work and stop chasing shadows”. She had the temerity to ask him what he meant by a Tweet over the weekend which said: “Landed in Ukraine”. ALSO READ: Billions of rands in investments on the way, says Mbalula on fixing Prasa He refused to answer her...

