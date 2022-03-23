Editorial staff
Good thing that Cuba donation is frozen

The ANC is welcome to acknowledge and reward any of its revolutionary friends as it likes… as long as this is not done with public money.

When your economy is in dire straits – as ours is – then taking taxpayer money which could be used for poverty alleviation and giving it to people halfway across the globe in Cuba is not logical. Yet, in the ANC’s twilight zone of “Comrades in the struggle against Western Capitalism” – the latest of which is support for Moscow, come what may – it is perfectly acceptable to express “fraternal solidarity” with their comrades in Cuba. ALSO READ: SA’s R50m Cuba gift should never have been a priority, says economist The ANC is welcome to acknowledge and reward any...

