Easing restrictions is the right thing to do

The world yearns for the day when life returns to “normal” – if that is at all possible – after Covid changed the way we live for the past two years.

South Africans are no different and Tuesday night’s announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that he was easing restrictions is a big step in the right direction.

After months of low infection rates and, more importantly, relatively few Covid-related deaths, the president said masks were no longer required outdoors, travellers entering the country would not have to show a negative PCR test provided they are vaccinated and both indoor and outdoor venues can now take up to 50% of their capacity, provided that the criteria for entrance is proof of vaccination or a Covid test not older than 72 hours.

This finally opens up the chance for people to watch sport in stadiums and attend music concerts, theatre performances, conferences and other events.

The president also said the national state of disaster will, in all likelihood, be removed shortly, but only once the new health regulations have been finalised.

“The pandemic has changed the way we work, travel, worship and socialise. It has shattered many livelihoods and devastated our economy, leading to the closure of many businesses and the loss of some two million jobs,” he said.

“We’re now ready to enter a new phase in our management of the pandemic after four waves. About 60% to 70% have some form of immunity from the disease.”

However, despite the easing of restrictions we must not forget the pandemic is still here. We need to still wear masks in indoor spaces, we need to adhere to social distancing and getting vaccinated is still encouraged. We never want to return to the crazy days of strict lockdowns.

Finally, there is light at the end of the tunnel..