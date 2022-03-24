Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
24 Mar 2022
4:15 am
Editorials

Easing restrictions is the right thing to do

Editorial staff

Tuesday night’s announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that he was easing restrictions is a big step in the right direction.

Picture File: Empty streets in the city of Cape Town during the lockdown for Covid-19. Picture: Gallo Images
The world yearns for the day when life returns to “normal” – if that is at all possible – after Covid changed the way we live for the past two years. South Africans are no different and Tuesday night’s announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that he was easing restrictions is a big step in the right direction. After months of low infection rates and, more importantly, relatively few Covid-related deaths, the president said masks were no longer required outdoors, travellers entering the country would not have to show a negative PCR test provided they are vaccinated and both indoor and...

