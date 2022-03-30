The future looks bright, SA has ‘the best politicians money can buy’, Mel Miller

We are lucky to still have Mel Miller in our midst and the 78-year-old has not lost his funny – 60 years in the business of making us laugh at ourselves – as a people and as a country. Miller looks good. He’s still making Lazy Susans, biltong cutters, chopping boards, and other wood products. Carpentry, he says, has been a hobby of his since he was in high school. The wood-cutting comedian says he owes his longevity in the tough business to South Africa being pregnant with material for his craft. “Just look around you… There is something funny...

We are lucky to still have Mel Miller in our midst and the 78-year-old has not lost his funny – 60 years in the business of making us laugh at ourselves – as a people and as a country.

Miller looks good. He’s still making Lazy Susans, biltong cutters, chopping boards, and other wood products. Carpentry, he says, has been a hobby of his since he was in high school. The wood-cutting comedian says he owes his longevity in the tough business to South Africa being pregnant with material for his craft.

“Just look around you… There is something funny happening in the country almost every moment.”

ALSO READ: ‘I just hate everybody’: Mel Miller’s 60 years of jokes

We had hoped he did not have the likes of Julius Malema in mind – but he did, saying the Economic Freedom Fighters leader was the butt-end of jokes because “he has created very low standards for himself”.

He says Malema is “always laughing stock” because “he contradicts himself all the time”.

The funnyman says he is positive about the future of South Africa and reminds everyone the country has “the best politicians money can buy”.

Mel, we know what you did there and, indeed, you got us rolling on the floor with laughter.