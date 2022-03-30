Editorial staff
The future looks bright, SA has ‘the best politicians money can buy’, Mel Miller

The funnyman says he is positive about the future of South Africa.

Mel Miller's comedy has become a South African institution. Picture Hein Kaiser
We are lucky to still have Mel Miller in our midst and the 78-year-old has not lost his funny – 60 years in the business of making us laugh at ourselves – as a people and as a country. Miller looks good. He’s still making Lazy Susans, biltong cutters, chopping boards, and other wood products. Carpentry, he says, has been a hobby of his since he was in high school. The wood-cutting comedian says he owes his longevity in the tough business to South Africa being pregnant with material for his craft. “Just look around you… There is something funny...

