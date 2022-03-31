Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
31 Mar 2022
4:15 am
Editorials

Government and businesses must unite in a fight against rising unemployment

Editorial staff

Unemployment rate has reached record proportions, having increased from 34.9% in the previous quarter to 35.3% at the end of 2021.

Eight in every ten (85,5%) employees were expected to work during the national lockdown by their employers. Photo: iStock
Unemployment in South Africa has become a national disaster. Statistics South Africa’s latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey this week revealed what we all already expected: our unemployment rate has reached record proportions, having increased from 34.9% in the previous quarter to 35.3% at the end of 2021. The survey has been conducted since 2008. That means more than a third of our working population do not have jobs. That number climbs even higher – at 46.2% if you take the expanded total, which includes discouraged jobseekers, into account. It also means more hunger, more malnutrition and more poverty. According to...

Read more on these topics