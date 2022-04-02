Shame on Dlamini for her arrogance

Dlamini, you dishonour the memory of Madiba and all our other heroes with your arrogance.
ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini addresses supporters, 1 April 2022, outside the Johannesburg Magistrates Court, after being sentenced. She was earlier found guilty of perjury for lying under oath during a 2017 inquiry into the social grants debacle at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa). The court imposed a sentence of four years in prison or a R200 000 fine, with half of either of the two suspended. Picture: Michel Bega