It is difficult to decide which is more stomach-turning – the beating and burning to death in Diepsloot of Zimbabwean national Elvis Nyathi, or the crocodile tears of politicians who have been stoking populist xenophobic sentiments. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) mourned the “brutal killing of an African brother”, just weeks after its “ground forces” besieged restaurants and other businesses, demanding that they dismiss foreign workers. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, who has long beaten the anti-immigrant drum, tweeted that the murder of Nyathi “is a stain on our national conscience. No person deserves to die because of their perceived immigration...

It is difficult to decide which is more stomach-turning – the beating and burning to death in Diepsloot of Zimbabwean national Elvis Nyathi, or the crocodile tears of politicians who have been stoking populist xenophobic sentiments.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) mourned the “brutal killing of an African brother”, just weeks after its “ground forces” besieged restaurants and other businesses, demanding that they dismiss foreign workers.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, who has long beaten the anti-immigrant drum, tweeted that the murder of Nyathi “is a stain on our national conscience. No person deserves to die because of their perceived immigration status.”

ALSO READ: No arrests made after man killed in mob attack as Cele returns to Diepsloot

Yet, in both cases the populists in the EFF and ActionSA, along with many other individuals and organisations, have been pushing the “foreigners out” agenda.

This has allowed organisations like the Operation Dudula movement to threaten outsiders.

And, as became clear in Diepsloot, angry South Africans felt they could carry out such brutality because the police were conspicuous by their absence.

Our hat-wearing, excuse-making police minister, Bheki Cele, is responsible.

The buck has to stop somewhere, minister, and you are the one who is paid to ensure all people inside this country – and not just South Africans citizens – are safe from this sort of violence.

At the same time, though, the EFF is correct in saying this anti-immigrant violence is a direct result of the ANC government failing to enforce the sort of immigration rules which are commonplace right across the world.

READ MORE: Malema accuses Operation Dudula of trying to ‘imitate’ him while Ramaphosa labels group as ‘vigilantes’

Competition for jobs and scarce resources is bound to have made local people bitter and resentful.

The government is now trying to close that particular stable door long after the horse has bolted.

For as long as the authorities move slowly, the issue will provide ammunition for the populists to exploit.

And, tragically, more people like Elvis Nyathi will die.