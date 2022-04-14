Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
14 Apr 2022
5:31 am
Editorials

Credit in SA is used more as a lifeboat

Editorial staff

For many, credit is not about luxuries but merely about being able to acquire the necessities of life.

Photo: Supplied
Although it wasn’t much of a silver lining to the awful cloud of Covid and the associated restrictions in South Africa, the pandemic did lead to a small decline in the overall debt burden of South African consumers. That was because many shops were closed for a time, or because consumers either couldn’t travel to shop or were too scared to go out. Now, however, we are back to our ways of getting in over our heads when it comes to credit, according toa study by Genesis Analytics, in partnership with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority. The study found that...

Read more on these topics