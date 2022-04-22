Editorial staff
22 Apr 2022
Mbaks proves that sometimes messengers do need to be shot

Editorial staff

While Mbalula's tweets were mildly amusing, they spoke to a broader failing of government communication.

Fikile Mbalula. Image: Nico Gous
We don’t expect rocket science from Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula but even by his low standards, his claim this week that South Africa is bordered by three oceans was a new nadir. Announcing a transport department “policy review for economic growth, transformation, and job creation” (political buzzwords du jour), Mbaks tweeted that South Africa is a maritime nation surrounded by three oceans. When it was pointed out that only the Indian and Atlantic Oceans actually wash our shores, Mbaks quickly clarified that, in terms of international law our “sealand” (the word actually refers to an offshore platform in the North...

