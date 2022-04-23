We should not let our guard down as Covid infections start to spike, once again

One of the interesting facts about the Two Oceans Marathon last weekend was that, compared to the last time it was run, pre-Covid, there were fewer health emergencies. Yet, if the anti-vaxxers were to be believed, scores of these healthy, but jabbed, athletes should have dropped dead. That uncomfortable reality has still not stopped many of them shouting about the supposed “long-term” effects of the vaccines. This despite multiple studies showing vaccine side-effects are vanishingly rare and present within a few weeks of the jab. At the same time, the jab refuseniks are exposing themselves to the possibility of contracting...

One of the interesting facts about the Two Oceans Marathon last weekend was that, compared to the last time it was run, pre-Covid, there were fewer health emergencies.

Yet, if the anti-vaxxers were to be believed, scores of these healthy, but jabbed, athletes should have dropped dead.

That uncomfortable reality has still not stopped many of them shouting about the supposed “long-term” effects of the vaccines.

This despite multiple studies showing vaccine side-effects are vanishingly rare and present within a few weeks of the jab.

At the same time, the jab refuseniks are exposing themselves to the possibility of contracting Covid – not a problem, apparently, because those who don’t deny it exists in the first place are quick to call it “just a flu…”

In contrast to their claims of the long-term adverse effects of vaccinations, there are many studies about the effects of “long Covid”, which can plague people long after they have supposedly recovered from the infection.

These range from exhaustion, to “brain fog”, to heart and even brain damage.

None of these outcomes are anything but serious – and the reality is that we may only be seeing the start of evidence emerging which shows the real devastation of Covid.

That is the game of Russian Roulette you will be playing with your life, the lives of your family and your friends, if you think the coronavirus belongs in the past.

As infections start to spike, once again, across the country, we should not let down our guard.

We should not assume that because we have contracted it previously, or if we have been vaccinated, or if we believe our supposedly strong immune system will protect us, that Covid cannot seek us out.

It can. And will. Reduce the chances by masking up and social distancing.

Why risk your life, or your future?