23 Apr 2022
We should not let our guard down as Covid infections start to spike, once again

We should not assume that because we have contracted it previously, or if we have been vaccinated, or if we believe our supposedly strong immune system will protect us, that Covid cannot seek us out.

One of the interesting facts about the Two Oceans Marathon last weekend was that, compared to the last time it was run, pre-Covid, there were fewer health emergencies. Yet, if the anti-vaxxers were to be believed, scores of these healthy, but jabbed, athletes should have dropped dead. That uncomfortable reality has still not stopped many of them shouting about the supposed “long-term” effects of the vaccines. This despite multiple studies showing vaccine side-effects are vanishingly rare and present within a few weeks of the jab. At the same time, the jab refuseniks are exposing themselves to the possibility of contracting...

