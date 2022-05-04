Martin Williams
4 May 2022
First the mineworkers, next the election – Get used to rejection, Cyril

Martin Williams

No matter whether Ramaphosa or an RET candidate wins the ANC presidency in December, the next president of the country looks set to come from a different party

File: President Cyril Ramaphosa
One topic dominates ANC discourse until December: who will be president? Will Cyril Ramaphosa be re-elected, or will a radical economic transformation (RET) candidate defeat him? This is the context for Ramaphosa’s loss of face when he abandoned his Workers’ Day address at a poorly attended Cosatu rally in Phokeng. Mineworkers had enough Mineworkers booed him and stormed the stage, demanding that he leave. Does this mean Ramaphosa is headed for defeat in December? Angazi. It does suggest he was badly advised and any “intelligence” gathering was pitiful. He should not have been placed at the centre of the Sibanye-Stillwater...

