FA Cup Finale, Chelsea vs Liverpool: May the best team win

The FA Cup, first played in 1871/72, is steeped in history, providing drama in every sense of the word.

When Champions League holders Chelsea face fellow English giants Liverpool at the Wembley Stadium this evening, it’s expected to be no different, with the Reds needing to win to keep their quadruple title hopes alive and the Blues desperate to not finish the season without any silverware.

In February this year, the two teams met at the same venue for the Carabao Cup final.

After both teams failed to find the back of the net after the initial 90 minutes, and a further 30 minutes of extra time, it went to penalties.

The first 21 spot-kicks in the shoot-out were scored before Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga missed to give Liverpool an 11-10 triumph.

It was their record ninth League Cup title.

Having already secured the League Cup title, Liverpool still stand a chance of winning an unprecedented quadruple, although, with only two matches to go in the English Premier League, they trail holders Manchester City by three points.

Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Champions League final later this month.

Chelsea and Liverpool have won the FA Cup a combined 15 times – one more than Arsenal, who have won it a record 14 times.

It’s the one day of the year where, even if you are not a Chelsea or Liverpool fan, the sheer value of the occasion will entice you to watch.

May the best team win.