20 May 2022
Corruption equally rife in the private sector

The focus on corruption in South Africa is often on the ANC government.

When it comes to corruption in South Africa, the focus is often on the ANC government – understandable, given that looting appears to be its favourite hobby. And, because attention is in that direction, the crooks in the private sector – and there are many – seem to have been getting a free pass, escaping close scrutiny. That is why it is difficult not to be in two minds about the news that JSE-listed construction companies Stefanutti Stocks, WBHO, and Aveng have agreed to settle the multimillion-rand civil damages claim against them by the City of Cape Town. The claim...

