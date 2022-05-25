Editorial staff
This ANC race will be quite different

The reality is that KZN is unlikely to support a woman, never mind someone with Eastern Cape roots.

Tourism Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu meets with various stakeholders on 22 December 2020 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
Following their major setback at the ANC Eastern Cape conference – where their favourite lost the race for provincial leader – the “radical economic transformation” (RET) faction loyal to Jacob Zuma is preparing to take on President Cyril Ramaphosa from their lairs in KwaZulu-Natal. The race for the presidency of the ANC, which is scheduled to be decided at the party’s end-of-year conference, is going to be a wholly different affair than it was the last time around, in 2017 at Nasrec. This time, Ramaphosa is in a much stronger position than he was then, when the RET forces were...

