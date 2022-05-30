Editorial staff
30 May 2022
Editorials

Sundowns true champs with treble

Editorial staff

Sundowns lost just three games in all domestic competitions

Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate winning the Nedbank Cup final on 28 May 2022 in Rustenburg. Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
It might have taken until the final minute of extra time, after a wonderfully resilient display from Marumo Gallants, but it was fitting that Mamelodi Sundowns confirmed their dominance of the domestic scene by capturing the Nedbank Cup on Saturday. Sundowns have left the rest trailing in their wake in capturing a domestic treble, also lifting the MTN8 and strolling to a fifth consecutive DStv Premiership title. Rulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela have done a superb job to keep up the champion mentality that Pitso Mosimane left behind when he went to Al Ahly. ALSO READ: Is Sundowns...

