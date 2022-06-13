More graduates essential for SA

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Blade Nzimande last week revealed the alarming statistics that only 4% of those that start Grade 1 end up with a degree. Nzimande on Thursday, stressed the need for the country to produce more graduate students if we are to meet our workforce needs. Achieving a degree is no easy feat. It takes blood, sweat and tears to make your way through 12 years of primary and high school, and then a further push at tertiary institutions. ALSO SEE: Unemployment: White citizens least affected while black youth have no prospects According to Business...

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Blade Nzimande last week revealed the alarming statistics that only 4% of those that start Grade 1 end up with a degree.

Nzimande on Thursday, stressed the need for the country to produce more graduate students if we are to meet our workforce needs. Achieving a degree is no easy feat. It takes blood, sweat and tears to make your way through 12 years of primary and high school, and then a further push at tertiary institutions.

According to Business Tech, Nzimande said: “One of the challenges that we need to confront head-on, is the number of students who enter our university system, as a proportion of those who started Grade 1. “Out of 100 students, only 12 access our university system, and only six complete – four with a degree.”

He added: “This clearly indicates that there are many young people who are lost through the system. We, therefore, need to cater for these students for us to expand our post-school opportunities. “Through government funding, we are already funding a substantial number of students. Out of 1 110 361 university enrolments, 76.6%, and out of 508 445 TVET college enrolments, 98%, are funded through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.”

Covid hasn’t helped matters as it had a massive impact on students’ studies with lockdowns, educational closures and stop-start timetables all affecting our education sectors. The exodus of a number of qualified professionals – young and old – who seek greener pastures elsewhere only adds to the skills gap problems we are facing. The youth are the future of our country. We need to ensure enough qualified students are advancing through our education system to have any chance of reviving our economy.