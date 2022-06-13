Editorial staff
More graduates essential for SA

We need to ensure enough qualified students are advancing through our education system to have any chance of reviving our economy.

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Blade Nzimande last week revealed the alarming statistics that only 4% of those that start Grade 1 end up with a degree. Nzimande on Thursday, stressed the need for the country to produce more graduate students if we are to meet our workforce needs. Achieving a degree is no easy feat. It takes blood, sweat and tears to make your way through 12 years of primary and high school, and then a further push at tertiary institutions. ALSO SEE: Unemployment: White citizens least affected while black youth have no prospects According to Business...

