Tainted LIV Golf is gold for players

While the controversial breakaway LIV Golf series continues to disrupt the sport, and divide opinions due to its Saudi Arabia backing, South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel raked in millions for winning the inaugural event in London this weekend. Schwartzel collected a whopping R75.3 million for his efforts over 54 holes – R63.4 million for the win and the rest a share of his four-man team prize – as he went on to win by one stroke. He collected more money this weekend than combined over the past four years, having not won a PGA or European Tour event since 2016. ALSO...

While the controversial breakaway LIV Golf series continues to disrupt the sport, and divide opinions due to its Saudi Arabia backing, South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel raked in millions for winning the inaugural event in London this weekend.

Schwartzel collected a whopping R75.3 million for his efforts over 54 holes – R63.4 million for the win and the rest a share of his four-man team prize – as he went on to win by one stroke. He collected more money this weekend than combined over the past four years, having not won a PGA or European Tour event since 2016.

ALSO SEE: Charl Schwartzel celebrates as golf’s power struggle deepens

He said: “Never in my wildest dreams did I think we could play for that much money in golf.” The PGA Tour has suspended layers competing in the breakaway series, suggesting the dispute will be settled in a court after the organisers of the series insisted they would defend the players, and pay their fines.

Saudi Arabia’s poor human rights record is behind the criticism, with Amnesty International calling on the players to speak out about the country’s “human rights abuses” rather than being “willing stooges of Saudi sportswashing”. With R4 billion offered over eight events, it is going to attract top players’ interest. And while the debate plays out, golfers are laughing all the way to the bank.