Dreams of 1976 have become the nightmares of 2022

Joblessness among young people is at a record high of 65%, university dropouts and even graduates sit on street corners.

A woman stands in silence in front of the memorial as South Africans commemorate the 39th anniversary of the Youth Day in Soweto 16 on June 2015. Picture: Cornell Tukiri/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
In their winter of discontent – at their place as second-class citizens in a country run by another race and at the fact they were being forced to learn in a language that they considered that of their oppressors – Soweto’s youth were prepared to die for change. In June 1976, many of them did die as part of a struggle to bring about fundamental change. And their uprising was a significant watershed: White South Africa – and the National Party government in particular – realised it was sitting on a racial powder keg. The ’76 uprising didn’t topple the...

