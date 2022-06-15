In their winter of discontent – at their place as second-class citizens in a country run by another race and at the fact they were being forced to learn in a language that they considered that of their oppressors – Soweto’s youth were prepared to die for change. In June 1976, many of them did die as part of a struggle to bring about fundamental change. And their uprising was a significant watershed: White South Africa – and the National Party government in particular – realised it was sitting on a racial powder keg. The ’76 uprising didn’t topple the...

That is why it is so tragic that the inheritors of their dreams of freedom and opportunity – today’s youth – have been so badly let down.

Joblessness among young people is at a record high of 65%, university dropouts and even graduates sit on street corners, drug addiction and social ills like gender-based violence are soaring.

The dreams of 1976 have become the nightmares of 2022.

The ANC, which is now in government, was never the initiator of the Soweto uprising but it has, over the years, come to luxuriate in the halo of being the liberator of the country.

And, no doubt today, there will be fine speeches… most of which will be ignored by the youth.

Reconstructing and transforming a country from the ashes of apartheid was never going to be easy – yet our rulers have looted the very money which could have made a better life for all of our people.

Hector Pieterson has been betrayed.