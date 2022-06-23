Editorial staff
Final chapter in Zondo saga puts Phala Phala sideshow in perspective

Now that all the players in the Phala Phala sideshow's roles in state capture have also been exposed, South Africans might begin to focus on the right things

President Cyril Ramaphosa before speaking at UJ Soweto Campus in Johannesburg on 8 November 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
It was to be expected, as the final Zondo commission report was being readied for presentation to President Cyril Ramaphosa, that those implicated and who may get prosecuted would step up their campaigns against him. Given that South Africans have, on average, that proverbial “15-second attention span”, they have had to keep the pot boiling. By them, we mean those loyal to former president Jacob Zuma and who have benefitted from the massive state capture project. Also Read: Jacob Zuma and Arthur Fraser worked to keep each other out of prison – Zondo And all of them are now coming...

