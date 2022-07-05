Editorial staff
Reporter
2 minute read
5 Jul 2022
5:45 am
Editorials

Civil servants’ salary hike in this tough economic climate is unwarranted

Editorial staff

Our public servants – and those that passed this decision – should hang their heads in shame.

A general view during a Virtual Question and Answer Session by President Ramaphosa in the National Assembly on 12 November 2020 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais
Even in these tough times, there are not many who would begrudge people that are paid big amounts of money, provided they consistently deliver on the duties of their job. In short, if people are good at what they do, pay them their worth, especially if it makes our lives simpler. With this in mind, last month’s announcement that those in public office would be given a 3% salary increase rightfully saw a massive backlash from the public and public sector unions, who threatened strike action if the decision was not reversed, after learning that the increases included MPs, Cabinet...

Read more on these topics