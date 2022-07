The tragic scenes that struck taverns in Soweto, Pietermaritzburg and Katlehong this weekend shows what a sad society we live in. At least 21 people were killed in three different tavern shootings this weekend. A total of 15 people were killed at Emazulwini tavern in Orlando East, Soweto, in the early hours of yesterday after a gunman wielding an AK47 shot and killed patrons, before a further two assailants came in and shot people lying on the floor wounded, according to eye witnesses. Four died in a separate incident in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday, and another two people died at a...

The tragic scenes that struck taverns in Soweto, Pietermaritzburg and Katlehong this weekend shows what a sad society we live in.

At least 21 people were killed in three different tavern shootings this weekend.

A total of 15 people were killed at Emazulwini tavern in Orlando East, Soweto, in the early hours of yesterday after a gunman wielding an AK47 shot and killed patrons, before a further two assailants came in and shot people lying on the floor wounded, according to eye witnesses.

Four died in a separate incident in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday, and another two people died at a Katlehong tavern on Friday.

Many others were injured and are being treated in hospital.

ALSO READ: Tavern shootings: Ramaphosa calls for citizens to work with government to make SA safer

Police have yet to track down the suspects, while they are also still establishing if there is a link between any of the shootings.

The deceased were aged between 19 and 35 years old.

Soweto resident Ntombikayise Meji said: “Bodies were on top of each other with blood all over. We were looking for our loved ones, we had to jump over bodies looking for our brothers.”

There’s no secret that we live in a lawless society. However, that doesn’t make horrific scenes like these easier to process.

The perpetrators need to be tracked down immediately and made an example of.